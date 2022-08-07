TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $16.95 Million Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,305 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley makes up about 2.2% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,520,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,811,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,850,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,334,943,000 after purchasing an additional 183,686 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,576,425,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,271,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,302,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718,415 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,769,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,235,000 after acquiring an additional 321,207 shares in the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $86.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.43. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at $14,230,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.