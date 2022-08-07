TPI Fund Managers Ltd Has $28.77 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 217,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for about 3.7% of TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TPI Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $28,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ICE stock opened at $105.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.24. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.05 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.91.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $158,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,378,118.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.