Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden cut its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Trane Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services raised its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. BOKF NA raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TT opened at $154.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $120.64 and a 1 year high of $204.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.00.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen raised Trane Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.13.

Trane Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.