TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.89-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $935.00 million-$955.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $985.32 million. TransUnion also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.70-$3.85 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TRU. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on TransUnion to $86.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on TransUnion from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $100.25.

NYSE TRU opened at $78.52 on Friday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $72.26 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.29.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 36.96%. The business had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.76%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.42 per share, with a total value of $1,985,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,981,482.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after buying an additional 116,546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in TransUnion by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,938,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,360,000 after buying an additional 83,340 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in TransUnion by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 937,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,872,000 after buying an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TransUnion by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 802,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,886,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in TransUnion by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 646,652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after buying an additional 67,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

