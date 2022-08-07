Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,441,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $250.06. The company had a trading volume of 799,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,657,439. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $237.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.16.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

