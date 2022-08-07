Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,521,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,523,000 after buying an additional 431,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1,464.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 2,929 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 1.5 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total transaction of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,195,396 shares of company stock worth $380,134,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $301.32. 2,814,275 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,491,261. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $316.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.32. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $286.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.10%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. Eli Lilly and’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.52%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

