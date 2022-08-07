Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Has $214,000 Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 18,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 89.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 13,913 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.20. 670,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,781. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.16 and a 12 month high of $351.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $208.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BIIB shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.36.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

