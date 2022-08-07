Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 1,922 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.35.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,445,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,382,351. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.41. The firm has a market cap of $274.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.64%.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.09, for a total value of $2,050,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,542,824.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

