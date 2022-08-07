Triad Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Triad Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,868 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Triad Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Comcast by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In related news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total value of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Pivotal Research decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.52.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.27. 20,752,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,836,800. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.57 and a fifty-two week high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $168.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading

