Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.80.

TRMB has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas W. Sweet acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.25 per share, for a total transaction of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,946.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 2,300 shares of company stock worth $144,364 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trimble

Trimble Price Performance

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Trimble by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TRMB opened at $68.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.57. Trimble has a fifty-two week low of $55.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.25 million. Trimble had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Trimble will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

See Also

