TRON Reaches Market Capitalization of $6.48 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $278.93 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can now be purchased for about $0.0701 or 0.00000301 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002574 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000177 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002118 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000235 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 99.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,416,778,808 coins and its circulating supply is 92,416,783,090 coins. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

