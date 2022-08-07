Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 12,080 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 101.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,064,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.3% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 11,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 265.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $144.71 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $127.06 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average of $146.45.

