Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 37,501 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 101.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,415 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,501 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ford Motor news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ford Motor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

Shares of F opened at $15.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.02.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

