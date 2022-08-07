Trustcore Financial Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $90.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.02 and a 200 day moving average of $89.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $105.99.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

