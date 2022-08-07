Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 485 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 187,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,220,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.1% in the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 241,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,056,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 21,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $207.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $196.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $210.01. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $181.67 and a 1 year high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

