Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $6.59 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY opened at $125.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.54 and a 200-day moving average of $124.46. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.22 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

