Trustcore Financial Services LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 177,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,561 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of VEA opened at $42.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.20. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.82 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

