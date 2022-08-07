Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 5,142 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 40,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 88,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,460,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $174.55 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $240.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $600,191.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.