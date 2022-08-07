Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRQ) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$513.14 million during the quarter.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Up 0.2 %

TRQ stock opened at C$32.54 on Friday. Turquoise Hill Resources has a twelve month low of C$12.15 and a twelve month high of C$38.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$34.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.55 billion and a PE ratio of 8.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Eight Capital raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$43.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$37.67.

About Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

