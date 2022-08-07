TurtleCoin (TRTL) Price Down 6% This Week

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 7th. One TurtleCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TurtleCoin has traded down 6% against the dollar. TurtleCoin has a market capitalization of $426,093.45 and approximately $52,696.00 worth of TurtleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About TurtleCoin

TurtleCoin (CRYPTO:TRTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2017. TurtleCoin’s total supply is 96,428,400,509 coins. The official message board for TurtleCoin is medium.com/@turtlecoin. TurtleCoin’s official website is turtlecoin.lol. TurtleCoin’s official Twitter account is @_turtlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TurtleCoin is /r/TRTL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TurtleCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. It is a community-focused cryptocurrency which follows three simple tenets: Fast, Easy, Safe. “

Buying and Selling TurtleCoin

