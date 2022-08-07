Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.43–$0.37 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $965.00 million-$975.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $977.88 million. Twilio also updated its Q3 guidance to $(0.43)-$(0.37) EPS.

Twilio Price Performance

TWLO stock traded down $13.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.92. The company had a trading volume of 17,350,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,158. The company has a market capitalization of $15.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.77. Twilio has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $382.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 8.10 and a quick ratio of 8.10.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $943.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.02% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. Twilio’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Twilio

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Twilio from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie cut Twilio from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $177.96.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total value of $252,807.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 13,784 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter worth $3,677,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 932.1% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.