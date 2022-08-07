Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Announces Earnings Results

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.06 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.88% and a negative net margin of 114.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. Twist Bioscience updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

Shares of TWST traded up $5.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,934,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,786. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.02. Twist Bioscience has a twelve month low of $25.07 and a twelve month high of $139.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TWST shares. Barclays increased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $105.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Twist Bioscience from $70.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twist Bioscience

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twist Bioscience

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider William Banyai sold 1,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $47,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 259,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,627,659.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Thorburn sold 6,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $238,452.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,803.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,581 shares of company stock valued at $654,504 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWST. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 73.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 16.0% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Featured Stories

