U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Down 0.9 %

USPH stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.92. 163,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,041. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $131.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 55.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

