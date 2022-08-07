U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.92. 163,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,041. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $84.43 and a twelve month high of $131.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $140.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 314.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 47,890 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the 1st quarter worth $279,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 61.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 14,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

(Get Rating)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.