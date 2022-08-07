U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.65-$2.75 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. U.S. Physical Therapy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.65-$2.75 EPS.

U.S. Physical Therapy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USPH traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $91.92. 163,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,041. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $131.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $104.86.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $140.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.97%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,947,000 after purchasing an additional 18,446 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 107,124.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 491,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,839,000 after acquiring an additional 490,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 348.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

