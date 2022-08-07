UBS Group Cuts RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target to $60.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from $84.00 to $60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $300.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $270.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $220.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $140.73.

RingCentral Stock Down 2.6 %

RingCentral stock opened at $47.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.80. RingCentral has a twelve month low of $47.28 and a twelve month high of $315.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $467.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.36 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 160.19% and a negative net margin of 31.67%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total value of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 1,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total value of $124,789.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,442,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 7,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $478,288.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 210,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,771,973.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,029 shares of company stock valued at $2,841,132 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 177.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

