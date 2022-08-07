UBS Group Reiterates Buy Rating for UDR (NYSE:UDR)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $52.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on UDR from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of UDR from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.24.

UDR stock opened at $46.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 97.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $42.00 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,087,564,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UDR by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,904,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UDR by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 1st quarter valued at $85,232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

