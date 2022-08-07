Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock Position Reduced by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,108 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $32,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.5 %

ULTA opened at $377.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $396.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.56. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.63.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 60.83% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total transaction of $5,345,858.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,734,267.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott M. Settersten sold 32,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.63, for a total value of $13,879,127.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,988,605.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,207 shares of company stock valued at $19,411,502 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ULTA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $393.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $460.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

