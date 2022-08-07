Unibright Market Capitalization Hits $34.56 Million (UBT)

Unibright (UBT) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One Unibright coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $34.56 million and $252,384.00 worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unibright alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23,324.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004295 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004292 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004298 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00132424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00035512 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066256 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

UBT is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright. The official message board for Unibright is medium.com/@UnibrightIO. Unibright’s official website is unibright.io. Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unibright

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unibright directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unibright should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unibright using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unibright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unibright and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.