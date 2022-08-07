UNICORN Token Trading 2.8% Lower This Week (UNI)

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. One UNICORN Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $9,896.05 and $4.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00038604 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0536 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000097 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007351 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token Coin Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 coins. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

