UniCrypt (UNCX) Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. One UniCrypt coin can now be bought for about $301.29 or 0.01306521 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, UniCrypt has traded up 4.1% against the dollar. UniCrypt has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $13,480.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.92 or 0.00233813 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.52 or 0.00544291 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005161 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004897 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00008694 BTC.

UniCrypt Coin Profile

UNCX is a coin. It was first traded on March 10th, 2015. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 coins and its circulating supply is 31,803 coins. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @UNCX_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCrypt’s official website is unicrypt.network.

Buying and Selling UniCrypt

According to CryptoCompare, “Uncoin was made to support NGO's. The coin is an X11 proof of Work and proof of stake hybrid with an annualised rate of 2%. “

