Unification Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million (FUND)

Unification (FUND) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 6th. During the last seven days, Unification has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Unification coin can now be purchased for about $0.0563 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular exchanges. Unification has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $18,958.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,978.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004350 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003943 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003910 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002225 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00131588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00033682 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00068142 BTC.

Unification (FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official website is unification.com. The Reddit community for Unification is https://reddit.com/r/UnificationFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Unification is medium.com/unificationfoundation. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

