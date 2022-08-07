UniMex Network Trading Up 0.1% This Week (UMX)

UniMex Network (UMX) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. During the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market capitalization of $478,967.77 and $15.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniMex Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0501 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,561,267 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

