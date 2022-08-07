Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Union Pacific by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 62,421 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $15,726,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Union Pacific by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 36,205 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,925,847 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,240,969,000 after purchasing an additional 157,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $276.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.36.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $228.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $142.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.15. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

