Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.0060 on Top Exchanges

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 4.6% lower against the dollar. Unistake has a market capitalization of $1.29 million and approximately $12,728.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unistake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unistake Profile

Unistake was first traded on October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,880,728 coins. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

