United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) is Manchester Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 540,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 22,760 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up 16.7% of Manchester Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Manchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of United Parcel Service worth $115,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth about $349,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.5% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.9% in the first quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 222,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS opened at $196.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $182.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.16.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on UPS. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $199.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens cut their price target on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

