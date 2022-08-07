UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632,109 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.9% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $322,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Raymond James increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John F. Rex sold 13,183 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.53, for a total value of $7,138,989.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 141,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,630,827.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 130,144 shares of company stock valued at $69,269,555 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $535.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $506.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $499.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $500.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $383.12 and a 12-month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

