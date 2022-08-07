Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.65-$1.72 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.13 billion. Uniti Group also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.74 EPS.

Uniti Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ UNIT traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,321,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,684. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.59. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.94 million. Uniti Group had a net margin of 16.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.82%. Uniti Group’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Uniti Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uniti Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group in the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 11,227 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

See Also

