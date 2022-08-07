USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,071.45 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00606802 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00265881 BTC.
- Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047943 BTC.
- Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000102 BTC.
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004041 BTC.
- Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.
- Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001372 BTC.
- BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013961 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.
Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars.
