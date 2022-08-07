USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) Price Hits $0.0202 on Major Exchanges

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. USDX [Lighthouse] has a total market capitalization of $76,071.45 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,296.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.37 or 0.00606802 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00265881 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00047943 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000102 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001372 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00013961 BTC.

USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile

USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash.

Buying and Selling USDX [Lighthouse]

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the exchanges listed above.

