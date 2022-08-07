UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.10–$0.09 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.66 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

UserTesting Trading Down 18.4 %

Shares of USER traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.87. 545,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,042. UserTesting has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

USER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.10.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

