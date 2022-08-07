UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.31)-$(0.33) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.39). The company issued revenue guidance of $190-$193 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $197.84 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.10.
UserTesting Trading Down 18.4 %
Shares of USER opened at $4.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.20. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $15.98.
UserTesting Company Profile
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
