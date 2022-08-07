UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-$48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.

UserTesting Stock Performance

USER opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About UserTesting

USER has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of UserTesting in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on UserTesting from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UserTesting currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.10.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

