UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.09)-$(0.10) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.12). The company issued revenue guidance of $47.5-$48.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.42 million. UserTesting also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.33–$0.31 EPS.
UserTesting Stock Performance
USER opened at $4.87 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.20. UserTesting has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $15.98.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.58 million. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
