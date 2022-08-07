UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $27.20

UTG, Inc. (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $30.98. UTG shares last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 435 shares trading hands.

UTG Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.88.

Get UTG alerts:

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.96 million for the quarter.

About UTG

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UTG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UTG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.