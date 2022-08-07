Vabble Price Up 2.4% Over Last Week (VAB)

Vabble (VAB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Vabble has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Vabble has a total market capitalization of $1.62 million and approximately $1,655.00 worth of Vabble was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vabble coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Vabble alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,118.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003971 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004353 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002212 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00132764 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00034222 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00066834 BTC.

Vabble Profile

Vabble (VAB) is a coin. Vabble’s total supply is 1,456,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 940,560,000 coins. The Reddit community for Vabble is https://reddit.com/r/Vabble. Vabble’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vabble Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vabble aims to bridge the gap between communities and SVOD along with delivering a digital cinema experience right through a user's device. Hosting libraries of films, documentaries, series and showtime streams. A system built for freedom of speech, and counter-censorship. Designed to redefine the standard revenue sharing models with its own cryptocurrency $VAB. Telegram | Discord | Medium “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vabble directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vabble should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vabble using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vabble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vabble and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.