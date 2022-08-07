Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 187,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,899 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,239,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,328,000 after buying an additional 11,324,742 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 59,308,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,856,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842,206 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,903,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,526,888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,675 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 93,972,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,108 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.20.

