Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 376.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $5,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $182.26 on Friday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $157.99 and a 1-year high of $208.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.46.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.