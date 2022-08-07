Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1,403.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,324 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $378.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

