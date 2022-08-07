Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Purchased by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.83 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $75.65 and a 52 week high of $82.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

