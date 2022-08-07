Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. BOKF NA raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 76,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.45. 280,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,601. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $145.54 and a 52-week high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

