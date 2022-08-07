Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,414 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $379.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $360.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $334.24 and a 12 month high of $441.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

